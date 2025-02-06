Upendra Yadav demands Madhes chief minister

Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP-Nepal) Chairman Upendra Yadav has demanded that the Madhes province government should be headed by his party.

Yadav made the demand during separate discussions with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday.

The Madhes government is currently headed by the CK Raut-led Janamat Party.

The government can easily get the recently-introduced ordinances passed by the House of Representatives as the ruling parties have a comfortable majority there. But they need the support of JSP-Nepal to get the ordinances by the National Assembly. JSP-Nepal has three lawmakers in the National Assembly.

The government will need a majority in the Upper House to pass bills in the future too.

The ruling NC, CPN-UML, and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party have a total of 28 lawmakers in the 59-strong National Assembly. They require the support of 30 lawmakers to secure a majority.

JSP-Nepal has been supporting the Oli government. NC President Deuba and PM Oli are both positive toward including the party at least in the Madhes government.

According to an NC leader, Yadav has demanded the position of Madhesh chief minister. "He has said that he should get the post of Madhes chief minister, both Congress and UML are also positive about long-term cooperation," the leader said.

As JSP-Nepal was unable to take a decision on the ordinances, the government requested to remove the agenda of presenting the ordinances in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly on Thursday.

Law Minister Ajay Chaurasiya met Speaker Devraj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal and requested them to not include the agenda of presenting the ordinances for decision on Thursday.