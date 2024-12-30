Purna Bahadur Nepali unanimously endorsed as Nepal's ambassador to Sri Lanka

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee (PHC) has unanimously endorsed Purna Bahadur Nepali of Kapilvastu as Nepal’s ambassador to Sri Lanka.

A Cabinet meeting held on November 21 had recommended Nepali for appointment as Nepal’s ambassador to Sri Lanka.

During a meeting held on Sunday, the PHC unanimously endorsed Nepali for the position while also thanking the government.

The PHC had called the foreign minister twice and held discussions to make the ambassador recommendations process inclusive.

Proposed ambassador Nepali had expressed commitment to take initiatives to bring in tourists by promoting Lumbini. He had also thanked the government and the PHC for making the ambassador recommendations inclusive.