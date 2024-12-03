Oli holds talks with Chinese President Xi

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Tuesday.

According to PM Oli’s secretariat, the two leaders discussed relations between the two countries and issues of mutual interest during the meeting held at Villa No. 12 of Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

PM Oli arrived in Beijing on Monday on a four-day official visit to China.

He held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang earlier on Tuesday morning. Nepal and China signed nine deals following the talks.

PM Oli is scheduled to return home on December 5 (Thursday).