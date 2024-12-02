NC's Krishna Man Dangol wins by-election for Kirtipur mayor

Nepali Congress (NC) has won the by-election for mayor of Kirtipur Municipality.

NC’s Krishna Man Dangol, who had been leading from the beginning, was elected mayor with 5,334 votes.

His nearest rival, Shiva Sharan Maharjan of CPN (Maoist Center), got 4,555 votes.

Surendra Manandhar of CPN-UML was third with 4,337 votes.

Independent candidate Raj Man Maharjan got 2,036 votes, Kavi Kumar Maharjan got 1,314 votes, and Dinesh Kumar Adhikari got 1,048 votes.

Earlier, Raj Kumar Nakarmi of NC had won the mayoral election securing 9,043 votes.

Similarly, Hiralal Maharjan of NC had won the election for chair of ward no. 1 of Kirtipur with 778 votes.

In ward no. 4, independent candidate Shyam Kumar Adhikari was previously elected ward chair.

By-elections were held for all three positions that had fallen vacant after the death of Nakarmi, Maharjan, and Adhikari.

NC has also won the by-elections held in both wards 1 and 4.

Ichchha Kumar Maharjan was elected chair of ward no. 1 and Rajendra Baniya was elected in ward no. 4.