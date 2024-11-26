I agreed to go to Japan after I was told organizer would bear all expenses: Koshi lawmaker Adhikari

CPN-UML lawmaker and former minister of Koshi province Lila Ballabh Adhikari was released on Monday after the District Government Attorney's Office, Kathmandu, decided not to prosecute him over his recent Japan visit.

In his statement to the District Government Attorney's Office, Adhikari has said that he agreed to go to Japan after his friend Yograj Gautam, also known as Gopal, told him that the organizer would bear all the expenses.

According to Adhikari’s statement, the organizer had borne all the expenses when he went to participate in other events except for Lions International’s event. So he agreed to go to Japan when Gautam told him that the organizer would bear all his expenses. He also gave his passport to Gautam after the latter asked for it a few days after their conversation, Adhikari has said in his statement.

He has also said that he met three defendants during the layover in Hong Kong and found them carrying forged cards.

When the three asked him to take them along, Adhikari has said in his statement, he said he didn’t know them and that he was traveling alone. The three then told him that they were his staff and Janak Rai even showed an employee identity card of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law headed by Adhikari.

The card mentioned Adhikari as the acting office chief and also contained his forged signature. A police report also confirmed later that Adhikari’s signature had been forged.

Adhikari has said that he then messaged Deputy Inspector General Chandra Kuber Khapung, the police chief of Koshi province, and DIG Rajan Adhikari after reaching Tokyo.