Govt committed to adopting zero-tolerance policy on corruption: Home Minister Lekhak

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has said that the current government is clear about adopting a policy of zero tolerance on corruption.

Speaking at a meeting of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee under the House of Representatives at the Singh Durbar on Monday, Home Minister Lekhak said that the government is clear about adopting a policy of zero tolerance on corruption for preventing and controlling corruption. He added that laws and bills have been propsed for implementing the policy and eradicating corruption.

Stating that the bills are a priority and should be enacted into law immediately, the home minister requested the House committee to finalize the bills and present them in the upcoming session of the Federal Parliament as soon as possible so that they can be passed and brought into force.

"Bills have been presented to make timely amendments to the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act, which are under consideration in the respected committee," he said.