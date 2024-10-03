Madhes govt to provide Rs 100,000 each to families of those killed in floods and landslides

The Madhes government has decided to provide Rs 100,000 each to the families of those killed in last week’s floods and landslides.

According to Madhes Chief Minister Satish Kumar Singh, the families of those killed in floods and landslides will be given Rs 100,000 each.

CM Singh said that relief will be distributed to those affected by floods and landslides through a one-door policy and that the chief district officers all eight districts in the provinces have been given instructions regarding it.

He urged the local levels to make relief and rehabilitation works in settlements affected by rain and floods well-managed and effective.

CM Singh said the details were being collected about the damage caused by rain and floods in agriculture, irrigation, physical infrastructure and other sectors.

He has directed the province’s ministries and bodies under them to facilitate relief and rehabilitation works.