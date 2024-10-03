Hearing on proposed chief justice Raut concludes

Parliamentary hearing on proposed chief justice Prakash Man Singh has concluded.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee conducted a hearing on questions raised about Raut at the Singha Durbar on Wednesday afternoon.

The committee had received six complaints against Raut.

During Wednesday’s hearing, committee members questioned Raut regarding the complaints received against him.

Committee member Ishwari Gharti asked him about middlemen in courts. Raut replied that it could not be said with certainty who the middlemen are but that he would control it by setting up a mechanism.

The committee also asked him about the contempt of court case filed against Nepal Bar Association Chairman Gopal Krishna Ghimire. But he said that he could not comment on the matter as it was sub judice in court.

Similarly, Raut was questioned regarding a complaint that a bench that included him had released those involved in the murder of Chetan Das Airee of Bajura on general date. In reply, Raut suggested that the committee read not only the complaint, but also the verdict.