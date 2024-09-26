We cut short visit to send message that party is united in difficult times: Swarnim Wagle

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Vice-president Swarnim Wagle has said that they cut short their China visit and returned home to send a message that the party is united in difficult times.

Fourteen lawmakers and leaders of RSP returned to Nepal from China on Thursday. They had left for China for a 10-day visit at the invitation of Chinese Communist Party. After the arrest of Chhabi Lal Joshi, the then promoter of Gorkha Media, RSP had asked its lawmakers and leaders on China visit to return to Nepal as soon as possible.

“We were aware of the developments. All 14 of us sat down and held a group consultation,” Wagle said. “Party chairman is not just a person, Ravi Lamichhane, it is an institution. If it is being attacked because of ego, we should face it unitedly. We decided unanimously that we should be in Nepal at this difficult time.”

Wagle said that they have returned after completing two of the three agendas of their visit.

“It has been decided to hold political meetings later. We have cut short the visit , not canceled it. They had been providing hospitality with such importance. It was definitely uncomfortable for us. We had to send a message that the party is united, that we are with the president in this difficult time. We kept both of these in the balance," he said.

The parliamentary special inquiry committee formed to investigate misappropriation of savings of cooperatives has also recommended action against RSP President Rabi Lamichhane.