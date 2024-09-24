JSP Nepal forms 9-member secretariat

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal has formed a nine-member secretariat.

The party’s central executive committee held from September 18 to September 20 formed the secretariat.

Chief of the party’s publicity department Purna Basnet said that the secretariat was formed according to Article 32 of the party statute.

The secretariat comprises Chairman Upendra Yadav; Co-chairman Rakam Chemjong; Vice-chairmen Raj Kishor Yadav, Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav, Shiva Lal Thapa Magar, and Bidyut Bajracharya; General Secretaries Lal Babu Raut and Ram Kumar Sharma; and Secretary Lila Devi Sitaula.

A meeting held on August 26 had finalized the party’s 21 office-bearers.