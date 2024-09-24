Ram Krishna Bhattarai, proposed ambassador to Sri Lanka, withdraws his name

Ram Krishna Bhattarai, whom the government had recommended as ambassador to Sri Lanka, has withdrawn his name from the appointment process.

On September 19, the Parliamentary Hearing Committee endorsed 16 persons out of the 17 recommended for ambassadors to different countries.

It, however, did not take a decision on Bhattarai. The committee said that it had withheld decision on Bhattarai as he could not produce documents to show he has a bachelor’s degree.

Bhattarai has notified the Parliamentary Hearing Committee in writing that he wants to withdraw his name from the process.

“He has sent a letter asking not to continue his candidacy for the proposed ambassador,” a member of the committee said.

Bhattarai withdrew his name just before the Parliamentary Hearing Committee meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The committee had asked Bhattarai to submit his bachelor’s degree certificate. Some lawmakers on the committee had also raised questions about his academic certificate.

The committee had prepared to reject Bhattarai’s recommendation. It had also met on Sunday and Monday but could not take any decision as two-thirds of its members did not attend the meetings.

Bhattarai had been recommended for ambassador from the Nepali Congress quota.