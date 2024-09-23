Former DIG Chhabi Lal Joshi arrested over misappropriation of cooperative savings

Police have arrested Chhabi Lal Joshi, the then board member of Gorkha Media Network who was recommended for action by the parliamentary inquiry committee formed to investigate cooperative fraud.

A police source told Setopati that Joshi, who is also a former deputy inspector general of Nepal Police, was arrested from Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon. According to the source, Joshi was arrested in connection with misappropriation of Suryadarshan Cooperative's savings.

Police had earlier recovered software containing data of cooperatives from his house. The parliamentary inquiry committee on cooperative fraud had also questioned him.

Joshi had 50 percent shares in Gorkha Media, which operated Galaxy Television. He had left Gorkha media sometime after Galaxy TV was launched. His shares were also transferred to Gorkha Media Chairman GB Rai after his departure.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had also investigated Joshi over alleged misappropriation of savings of cooperatives.

According to the parliamentary inquiry committee’s report, Joshi had said in his statement to the committee that he was unaware of funds from various cooperatives having been transferred to Gorkha Media.

The parliamentary inquiry committee’s report has concluded that savings of various cooperatives including Suryadarshan Cooperative of Pokhara had been transferred to Gorkha Media.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister had directed the Police Headquarters to implement the parliamentary inquiry committee’s report. Joshi was arrested soon after the directive was issued.

The parliamentary inquiry committee has also recommended action against Rabi Lamichhane, the then managing director of Gorkha Media.