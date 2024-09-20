Parliamentary probe committee's report on cooperatives made public

The report prepared by the parliamentary special inquiry committee formed to investigate cooperative fraud has been released.

The committee’s report was published on the House of Representatives’ website on Friday.

The seven-member parliamentary inquiry committee, headed by CPN-UML lawmaker Surya Thapa, had presented the report in the HoR on Monday.

The same day, Speaker Devraj Ghimire had directed the Parliament Secretariat to send the report to the government for implementation.

A Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday subsequently decided to implement the committee’s report.

The report has recommended action against Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane, who was then managing director of Gorkha Media Pvt Ltd, over misappropriation of savings of various cooperatives.

The HoR had formed the committee on May 28 after Nepali Congress demanded formation of a parliamentary investigation committee saying Lamichhane, who was then deputy prime minister and home minister, was involved in the misappropriation of cooperative savings.

The HoR had initially given the committee three months and later extended its tenure by 15 days.