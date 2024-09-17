Govt seeks review of SC order to vacate extra 20 m on Kathmandu's riverbanks

The government has filed an application at the Supreme Court to review the decision that prohibited structures in an additional 20 meters on both sides of rivers in the Kathmandu Valley.

Joint Attorney Surya Raj Dahal, spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), said the government filed the application on Monday.

On December 19 last year, the Supreme Court had passed a verdict that prohibited building structures in an additional 20 meters on riverbanks of Kathmandu Valley besides the standards set by the government.

The decision has faced opposition after the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) issued a notice to implement the court’s order.

Phanindra Gautam, secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, filed the application at the Supreme Court through the OAG on Monday following demands by the public to review the decision.