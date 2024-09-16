Rabi Lamichhane found guilty in misappropriation of cooperative savings

The parliamentary special inquiry committee formed to investigate cooperative fraud has concluded that Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane was involved in the misappropriation of savings of cooperatives.

The House of Representatives (HoR) had formed the committee on May 28 after Nepali Congress demanded formation of a parliamentary investigation committee saying Lamichhane, who was then deputy prime minister and home minister, was involved in the misappropriation of cooperative savings.

The HoR had initially given the committee three months and later extended its tenure by 15 days.

The committee will present the report of its findings in the HoR on Monday. It is also mentioned in the probable agenda of Monday’s HoR meeting.

CPN-UML lawmaker Surya Thapa heads the seven-member parliamentary inquiry committee. Lawmakers from NC, UML, CPN (Maoist Center), RSP and Rastriya Prajatantra Party are also on the committee.

The committee is preparing to present its report in the HoR on Monday afternoon, a member of the committee said.

According to the committee member, the report says Lamichhane was found guilty in the misappropriation of cooperative savings and it has recommended action against him.

The committee will recommend action against Lamichhane as he has been found involved in the misappropriation of cooperative savings, the committee member said, but it is not for the committee to decide the act under which action should be taken.

The parliamentary committee had also interrogated Lamichhane, the then managing director of Gorkha Media, for about 10 hours. Lamichhane had told the committee that he had no knowledge of savings of cooperatives having gone to Gorkha Media.