PM Oli calls Constitutional Council meeting to recommend chief justice

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called a meeting of the Constitutional Council for 5 PM Tuesday to recommend the chief justice.

A letter sent to Council members by PM Oli, who is also the Council’s chairman, mentions recommendation of chief justice as the only agenda of the meeting.

Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha is set to retire on October 4.

The Judicial Council has already sent a list of eight potential candidates for chief justice to the Constitutional Council.

The recommended justices are Prakash Man Singh Raut, Sapana Pradhan Malla, Prakash Kumar Dhungana, Kumar Regmi, Hari Prasad Phuyal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Kumar Chudal, and Nahakul Subedi.

The Constitutional Council is likely to recommend Raut for the post as he is the most senior among the eight.

The Constitutional Council also needs to make recommendations for three other posts. The Election Commission, the National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission, and the National Inclusion Commission each have a position lying vacant. But recommendations for those positions are not on the agenda of Wednesday’s meeting.