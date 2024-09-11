Police detain Koshi ex-CM Karki from strike venue

Police have detained Kedar Karki, former chief minister of Koshi province, from the strike venue.

Police detained Karki from the place where he was staging a hunger strike and took him to his home in Budhiganga Rural Municipality-2 on Tuesday evening.

Biratnagar Mayor Nagesh Koirala, who had reached the venue to support Karki, condemned the police repression.

Police had reached the strike venue in large numbers on Tuesday evening. Karki’s supporters and police personnel were involved in a scuffle when the latter tried to arrest Karki.

"The police have injured around a dozen people here by hitting them with batons,” said Dev Narayan Sah, Karki's press advisor.

Former Chief Minister Karki had been staging a hunger strike in front of the Koshi Provincial Assembly building in Biratnagar since 4 PM Tuesday. He has demanded continuation of the program to provide free treatment to children below the age of 10 years.

There is also a large crowd of Karki's supporters at the venue.

Police had asked Karki to cooperate by leaving the area where the administration had imposed a prohibitory order. But Karki refused to leave saying he was staging a peaceful strike.

Karki's supporters are shouting slogans at the strike venue alleging police oppression.