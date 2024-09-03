Oli welcomes NC's decision to fight elections alone

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has welcomed the decision by Nepali Congress (NC) to contest the upcoming periodic elections on its own.

During the NC Mahasamiti meeting held in Godavari of Lalitpur from February 19 to February 22, NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa had proposed that the party should not form any pre-election alliance.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba was against the proposal as he said the issue of alliance was strategic. But he had agreed to endorse the proposal through the central committee after repeatedly holding discussions with office-bearers.

The party’s central committee meeting held on Sunday had decided to fight elections on its own strength.

UML Chairman Oli, who is also the prime minister, welcomed the NC’s decision during the UML politburo meeting held at the party’s central office in Chyasal of Lalitpur on Tuesday.

Oli told the meeting that UML was also in favor of contesting elections on its own and against forming pre-poll alliances, a politburo member said.

According to the politburo member, Oli said that they should prepare UML for fighting elections alone.

UML had formed an alliance with CPN (Maoist Center) during the 2017 election and with Rastriya Prajatantra Party during the 2022 election.

Similarly, NC had formed an alliance with Maoist Center, CPN (Unified Socialist) and other parties during the 2022 general election.