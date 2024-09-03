Tenure of parliamentary probe committee on cooperatives extended by 15 days

The House of Representatives (HoR) has decided to extend the tenure of the parliamentary special inquiry committee on the misuse of cooperative savings by 15 days.

During the HoR meeting held on Tuesday, the committee’s chairman Surya Thapa had tabled a proposal to extend the committee’s tenure by 15 days.

According to Speaker Devraj Ghimire, the House unanimously endorsed the proposal.

Nepali Congress had repeatedly obstructed House proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary inquiry committee to look into misuse of cooperative funds saying Rastriya Swatantra Party President and then home minister Rabi Lamichhane was also linked to it.

The committee was formed under CPN-UML lawmaker Thapa on May 28. It was initially given three months to investigate the matter.

The committee has already recorded Lamichhane’s statement as part of its investigation.