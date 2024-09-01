NC to endorse proposals passed by  Mahasamiti meeting in February

The central committee meeting of Nepali Congress (NC) later on Sunday will endorse the proposals passed unanimously by the Mahasamiti meeting held at Godavari, Lalitpur in February with some changes in language.

The Mahasamiti meeting that ended on February 22 had decided to get the proposals endorsed by the central committee including recommendations made by Mahasamiti members.

Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka presented policy document, General Secretary Gagan Thapa the organization report, another General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma the report on contemporary politics and Accounts Committee Coordinator Shyam Ghimire the financial report during the Mahasamiti meeting.

The grand old party was part of the coalition government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) then. Some parts of the policy document presented by Khadka that criticized Maoist Center were removed then after Dahal took exception to the document.

Dahal later cited the document as one of the reasons to end the coalition with NC and form a new one with CPN-UML. NC and UNL have since formed a new coalition to oust Maoist Center from the government.

The proposal brought by Thapa mentioned that NC should not form pre-election alliance, and demanded schedule for the 15th general convention. NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba seems to be ready to address the issues.

The proposal is set to be endorsed changing the language to mention that NC will contest election in a way that it gets majority on its own while the central committee is also expected to take decision on the issues including holding the general convention in time, and forming a draft committee for statute convention, according to an NC source.

The 14th general convention of NC was held in December, 2021. The next one must be held by the end of 2025 as per the statute. Shekhar Koirala, who lost the runoff for party president to Deuba in the last general convention, has also been stressing that the next one should not be postponed on any pretense.

The proposal made by Sharma to limit appointment of any NC leader as president for one term, prime minister (PM) twice, federal minister thrice and federal lawmaker four times is also set to be changed. Sharma has stated that the term limit for president and PM will remain while he seems ready to be flexible on the issue of lawmakers.

He added that the proposal for term limit of president and PM will be passed by the central committee.

PM Deuba has been holding discussion with party leaders by repeatedly putting the central committee meeting that started on August 7 on hold to find consensus on the proposals.

He now seems prepared to get the proposals endorsed by the central committee after some changes in language.