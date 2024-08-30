SC revokes interim order against 30-year retirement provision for police

The Supreme Court has revoked the interim order against the provision of 30-year service period for retirement in Nepal Police.

A bench of Justices Binod Sharma and Saranga Subedi on Friday revoked the interim order to not send police employees into retirement based on the 30-year service provision, the court’s spokesperson Achyut Kuinkel said.

Twenty-one officers of Nepal Police including Senior Superintendent of Police Jeevan Kumar Shrestha had filed a petition at the Supreme Court against their compulsory retirement based on the 30-year provision.

Responding to their petition on August 22, Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal’s bench had stayed the police officers’ retirement.

The bench had issued an interim order to not send any police employee into retirement based on the 30-year provision and also to not implement their retirement letters.

But Home Secretary Eaknarayan Aryal had filed an application at the Supreme Court through the Office of the Attorney General to reconsider the interim order, saying the order had led to problems in the police organization.

In the first hearing on the application on Thursday, a bench of Justices Nahakul Subedi and Binod Sharma had issued an order to summon both sides for discussion on Friday.

As per the order, the 21 police officers were informed late Thursday night.

Lawyers representing the police officers then boycotted Friday’s discussion saying they were informed late at night and that they did not get sufficient time. Only the government’s lawyers presented their arguments.

With the Supreme Court’s revocation of the interim order, the police officers will now retire based on the 30-year service provision.