President Paudel authenticates bill on transitional justice

President Ram Chandra Paudel has authenticated the Bill for Third Amendment of the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act related to transitional justice.

According to Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson for the President’s Office, President Paudel authenticated the bill on Thursday.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire had certified the bill and sent it to the President’s Office on Wednesday.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on August 14 and by the National Assembly on August 22.

It will become law after it is published in the Nepal gazette.