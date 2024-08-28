Ashok Raj Sigdel appointed chief of army staff

Ashok Raj Sigdel has been appointed chief of army staff (CoAS) of Nepal Army.

According to a statement issued by Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson for the President’s Office, President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Sigdel as the new army chief on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers according to Article 267 (5) of the Constitution on Wednesday.

Sigdel’s appointment will take effect from September 9. He is currently serving as the acting CoAS.

Current CoAS Prabhu Ram Sharma handed over responsibilities to Sigdel and went on a month-long leave on August 8 as per the tradition in Nepal Army.