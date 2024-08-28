Unified Socialist elects office-bearers, Jhakri defeated in election for vice-chair

CPN (Unified Socialist) has elected all the office-bearers.

Rajendra Pandey was elected senior vice-chairman of the party unopposed on Tuesday. The other office-bearers have been elected through voting.

Ganga Lal Tuladhar, Bhanu Bhakta Joshi, Jagannath Khatiwada and Prakash Jwala have been elected vice-chairmen from open category, according to the election committee.

Similarly, Jayanti Rai has been elected vice-chair (women) defeating Ram Kumari Jhakri while Dharma Nath Sah has been elected vice-chair from Madhesi cluster beating Ram Chandra Jha. All the vice-chairs except Jwala and Joshi are from the panel of chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Likewise, Garima Shah, Rajendra Rai, Ram Kumar Bhattarai and Met Mani Chaudhary have been elected deputy general secretaries of the party formed after splitting from CPN-UML.

Sher Bahadur Kunwar, Som Pandey, Chandra Bahadur Shahi, Sabitra Bhusal and Srinath Baral have been elected secretaries in open category. Bal Dev Chaudhary has been elected secretary (indegenous ethnicities) and Ganesh Bishwakarma secretary (Dalit).

A total of 67 candidates contested for 17 positions in the voting held on Tuesday.

The 10th general convention held from June 30 to July 4 had unanimously elected Madhav Kumar Nepal as chairman, Jhala Nath Khanal as respected leader and Ghanashyam Bhusal as general secretary.

The first full meeting of central committee the party has elected other office-bearers through voting.