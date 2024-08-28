OAG applies for vacation of SC interim order against 30-year retirement provision for police

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has filed an application at the Supreme Court to vacate the interim order to not send Nepal Police employees into retirement based on the provision of 30-year service period.

According to the OAG’s spokesperson Surya Dahal, the OAG registered the application at the apex court on Tuesday.

Twenty-one Nepal Police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police Jeevan Kumar Shrestha had filed a petition at the Supreme Court against their mandatory retirement based on the provision of 30-year service.

Responding to the petition on Thursday, a single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal had issued an interim order to not send Nepal Police employees into retirement based on the 30-year service provision.

The government has filed the vacate petition saying the interim order would cause problems in the police organization.

Following the interim order, 12 officers of Armed Police Force (APF) had filed another petition at the Supreme Court seeking removal of the provision of 30-year service in APF too.

However, a single bench of Justice Saranga Subedi refused to issue an interim order in the petition on Tuesday. The bench has issued a show cause notice to the defendants and ordered them to submit a written response within 15 days.

Also on Tuesday, four high-ranking officers of Nepal Police reached the Supreme Court with another petition. They have demanded that they not be retired on the basis of age bar.

The court’s information officer Govinda Ghimire said that they were studying the petition, adding that it would possibly be registered.