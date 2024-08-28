SC denies interim order in petition against 30-year provision for retirement in APF

The Supreme Court has refused to issue an interim order in a petition seeking removal of the provision of 30-year service period in the Armed Police Force.

According to the court’s information officer Govinda Ghimire, a single bench of Justice Saranga Subedi issued a show cause notice to the defendants on Tuesday.

Ghimire said that the court has ordered the defendants to submit a written response within 15 days. The court will hold regular hearings on the petition after the written response is submitted, he added.

Earlier, 21 officers of Nepal Police had filed a petition at the apex court seeking removal of the provision of 30-year service period.

Responding to the petition on Thursday, a bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal issued an interim order to not send Nepal Police employees into retirement based on the 30-year service provision.

The court’s order has halted the mandatory retirement of 90 police officers who have completed 30 years of service in Nepal Police. The police officers were due to retire on September 1 based on the provision.

On Sunday, 12 officers of Armed Police Force including Deputy Inspector General Abhi Kumar Khatri had filed another petition at the Supreme Court seeking removal of the provision in Armed Police Force (APF) too.

However, with the court’s refusal to issue an interim order, some APF officers including the 12 petitioners are set to retire on September 1.