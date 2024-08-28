Rajendra Pandey elected unopposed as senior vice-chairman of Unified Socialist

Rajendra Pandey has been elected unopposed as the senior vice-chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist).

Pandey is the only candidate for the post after another candidate Ghanendra Basnet withdrew his candidacy.

The election committee, however, has not published the final list of candidates.

Election for 18 office-bearers is scheduled to take place during the ongoing central committee meeting of Unified Socialist on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 67 aspirants have filed candidacies for the election. Central member Sudesh Parajuli said that some candidates have withdrawn their names.

The party’s 10th general convention held from June 30 to July 4 had unanimously elected Madhav Kumar Nepal as chairman, Jhalanath Khanal as honorable leader, and Ghanashyam Bhusal as general secretary.

Election for politburo members is also taking place during the ongoing central committee meeting.