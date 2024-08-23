Parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud questions ex-DIG Joshi

The parliamentary inquiry committee formed to investigate misuse of funds in cooperatives questioned former deputy inspector general Chhabi Lal Joshi at the Federal Parliament Secretariat in the Singha Durbar on Friday.

Police had recovered servers of Suryadarshan Cooperative during a raid at Joshi’s home in Shakhamul, Kathmandu, on February 7. The committee questioned him regarding the servers and their contents.

The committee is scheduled to question Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane after Joshi later on Friday. Lamichhane has been summoned for questioning in his capacity as the then managing director of Gorkha Media Network, said the committee’s chairman Surya Thapa.

The committee has been interrogating the then office-bearers of Gorkha Media Network after it was found that funds of various cooperatives including Suryadarshan had been transferred to the company through their accounts.

The committee had earlier interrogated RSP Joint General Secretary Bipin Kumar Acharya, who was also the creative director of Gorkha Media Private Limited and promoter of Nobody Production Private Limited, during its 42nd meeting.

Thapa said that the committee also questioned Pushpa Raj Paudel, the then managing director of Herbo International and founder of Hamro Group of Company, on Thursday.







