Government revokes TikTok ban

The government has lifted the ban on Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in Nepal.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday has decided to revoke the ban, according to a minister. The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology had taken the proposal for revocation of the ban to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet meeting on November 13, 2023 had decided to ban TikTok in Nepal citing disruption of social harmony when Pushpa Kamal Dahal was the prime minister.

The then deputy prime minister and home minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha had said that the government decided to ban the social media platform as it was used to disrupt social harmony, weaken nationalism and for unruly activities.