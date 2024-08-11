Indian Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Kathmandu

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has arrived in Nepal at the friendly invitation of Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal.

Misri arrived in Kathmandu for a two-day Nepal visit on Sunday morning. Foreign Secretary Lamsal welcomed him at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu upon his arrival.

During his stay in Kathmandu, Misri will hold talks with Lamsal on Nepal-India relations, expansion of mutual cooperation, and various issues of mutual interest.

He will also pay separate courtesy calls on various high-ranking government officials.

Misri is scheduled to return to India on Monday.