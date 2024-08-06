Parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud to question 26 including Rabi Lamichhane

The parliamentary special committee formed to investigate cooperative fraud has decided to question 26 people including former deputy prime minister and home minister Rabi Lamichhane, who is also the president of Rastriya Swatantra Party.

Briefing media persons about the committee’s activities on Tuesday, committee chairman Surya Thapa said that the committee has decided to question 26 people and that they have also prepared the questions to ask them.

“Among those on the list for questioning, some are abroad while some are in prison too,” he said.

Thapa said that the committee will carry out the questioning by focusing on facts. There are, however, challenges to identifying the truth as the main accused is outside, he added.

The committee was formed May 28 after Nepali Congress repeatedly obstructed parliamentary proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary probe committee alleging the involvement of Lamichhane, who is also the president of Rastriya Swatantra Party, in cooperative fraud.

The seven-member committee headed by Thapa has been given three months to complete its investigation.