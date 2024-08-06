Far West CM Shah, ministers sworn in

Chief Minister (CM) of Far West province Kamal Bahadur Shah was sworn in Monday.

Province Chief Nazir Miyan administered the oath of office and secrecy to CM Shah on Monday afternoon.

Six ministers also took oath after the chief minister was sworn in.

Bahadur Singh Thapa took oath as minister for economic affairs and Meghraj Khadka as minister for social development from Nepali Congress.

From CPN-UML, Hira Sarki was sworn in as minister for internal affairs and law, Surendra Pal as minister for physical infrastructure and Bir Bahadur Thapa Patal as minister for land management and agriculture.

Laxman Kishor Chaudhary of Nagarik Unmukti Party took oath as minister for industry, tourism, forests and environment.

CM Shah then administered the oath to three ministers of state.

NC’s Prakash Bam (economic affairs) and Saraswati Khadka (social development), and UML’s Nirmala Saud took oath as ministers of state.

Shah, who is the NC parliamentary party leader in Far West province, was appointed chief minister on Sunday evening.