NC's Shah stakes claim for Far West CM

Parliamentary Party leader of Nepali Congress (NC) in Far West province Kamal Bahadur Shah has staked claim for the post of chief minister (CM).

Shah has staked claim for the post meeting Province Chief Nazir Miyan on Sunday. He has staked claim to form the new government with support of CPN-UML. NC has 18 and UML 11 lawmakers in the provincial assembly.

Miyan invited parties to stake claim for the next government by five Sunday evening after CM Dirgha Sodari Sodari announced his resignation without taking taking a floor test in the provincial assembly on Friday.

The Sodari-led government had fallen into minority after UML withdrew support to the government on July 4.

Sodari had said that he would not resign and would take a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Friday marked 30 days since UML withdrew support to Sodari’s government. In a letter sent on Wednesday, Sodari had called a meeting of the provincial assembly for 4 PM Friday. But he did not take a vote of confidence during the meeting and instead announced his resignation.

Nagarik Unmukti Party is also expected to support the government to be led by Shah.