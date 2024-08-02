Far West Chief Minister Sodari resigns

Chief Minister of Far West province Dirgha Sodari has resigned from the post.

Sodari announced his resignation without taking taking a floor test in the provincial assembly on Friday.

He submitted his resignation to Province Chief Nazir Miyan after the provincial assembly meeting.

The Sodari-led government had fallen into minority after the CPN-UML withdrew support to the government on July 4.

Sodari had said that he would not resign and would take a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Friday marked 30 days since UML withdrew support to Sodari’s government. In a letter sent on Wednesday, Sodari had called a meeting of the provincial assembly for 4 PM Friday. But he did not take a vote of confidence during the meeting and instead announced his resignation.