UML nominates Guru Baral as vice-chair

CPN-UML has decided to nominate Guru Baral as the party's vice-chairman.

The party's secretariat meeting on Thursday has decided to nominate Baral to fill the position that was vacant since the death of Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023, according to General Secretary Shankar Pokharel.

The meeting has also nominated Mukunda Neupane and Lila Nath Shrestha to the standing committee.

It has also picked new provincial chiefs of the party with Sher Dhan Rai to head in Koshi, Shrestha in Madhesh, Rajan Bhattarai in Bagmati, Kiran Gurung in Gandaki, Padma Aryal in Lumbini, Gorakh Bogati in Karnali and Lekh Raj Bhatta in Far West.

The party has also nominated 17 central members.

