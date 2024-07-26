UML investigating its Karnali Chair Gulab Jung Shah after sexual abuse complaint

A complaint has been lodged accusing CPN-UML Chairman of Karnali Gulab Jung Shah of sexual abuse .

A woman active in the party has lodged a complaint addressing UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli claiming that Shah has repeatedly exploited her sexually. Setopati has acquired a copy of the complaint handed over to Oli on May 24.

A UML leader confirmed that the party formed a task force two months back and is investigating the issue after after such serious allegations were made.

The three-strong task force formed under Netra Panthi by the party's discipline commission has already recorded statements of Shah, standing committee member and Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Yam Lal Kandel, Karnali Vice-chairman of UML Tek Raj Pachhai, Secretary Dhruba Shahi and others reaching Surkhet, according to the leader.

Chief of discipline commission Keshav Badal has acknowledged that Shah is under investigation but did not reveal whether any complaint has been filed. He has added that the task force has yet to submit its report.

The complainant claims that the then Salyan district chief and current Karnali Chairman Shah has sexually exploited her for eight years. She has stated that she stayed in Surkhet for four years to study BEd on advice of Shah and was repeatedly subjected to sexual exploitation, violence, and bodily and mental stress.

The woman, who is married now, has also claimed that she was forced to convene a press conference by Shah's confidants Govinda Pun and Mahesh Devkota after a video of Shah and her was made public some time back. She has added that she read out the letter drafted by them during the pres conference.

She has claimed that Shah lech after even other female cadres and leaders, and has been promising to make them party candidates for doing as he says. She has stated that she finally complained to Oli believing that only he can provide justice to her after all her efforts for justice from the party leaders in Salyan and even standing committee member Kandel failed.

Shah has refuted the allegations and claimed with Setopati that an issue has been made of an old video. "A party like UML obviously questions when the issue is raised. But the issue is about the old video. There is nothing new," he has told Setopati.

Shah, who is politburo member of UML, was elected Karnali chair of the party in September 2023.