Kirtipur Mayor Raj Kumar Nakarmi passes away at 59

Mayor of Kirtipur Municipality Raj Kumar Nakarmi has passed away.

Nakarmi, who was elected on a Nepali Congress ticket in the last local election in May 2022, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Bir Hospital, according to Administrative Chief of Kirtipur Municipality Madhav Prasad Dhakal. He was 59.

He is survived by a wife, a son and a daughter.

He had been suffering from kidney problems for the past two years and was treated in India some time back. He was admitted at Bir on July 17.

The municipality has announced public holiday on Friday to mourn Nakarmi's death, according to Dhakal.



