Bahadur Singh Lama of NC appointed Bagmati chief minister

Bahadur Singh Lama Tamang of Nepali Congress (NC) has been appointed chief minister of Bagmati province.

Province Chief Yadav Chandra Sharma appointed Lama as the new chief minister of the province on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Govinda Prasad Paudel, spokesperson for the Province Chief’s Office, Province Chief Sharma appointed Lama to the post as per Article 168 (2) of the Consitution.

Lama, who is the NC parliamentary party leader in Bagmati, became chief minister with the support of CPN-UML.

This is the first time that NC is heading a government in Bagmati.