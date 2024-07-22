PM Oli passes floor test with two-third majority

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has passed the floor test with a two-thirds majority on Sunday.

PM Oli has secured vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR) a week after being appointed PM for the fourth time.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced that PM Oli received a whopping 188 votes while just 74 lawmakers voted against his government. One lawmaker refused to vote. A total of 263 lawmakers were present in the House during the floor test.

The joint meeting of CPN (Maoist Center), RSP and CPN (Unified Socialist—all of which were part of the previous government led by Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal—on Friday had decided to not provide vote of confidence to the Oli government.

Oli was appointed PM for the fourth time on July 14. President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Oli as the PM as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution.

President Paudel had invited parties to form the new government after Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal failed floor test in the on July 12.

PM Dahal, who had secured vote of confidence four times during this term of HoR, failed in his attempt to secure it for a fifth time.