Attorney General Badal takes oath

Attorney General Ramesh Badal took the oath of office and secrecy on Thursday.

Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha administered the oath to Badal amid a ceremony held at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, on Thursday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Badal as the new attorney general on Wednesday.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had recommended Badal for the post according to Article 157 (2) of the Constitution.

The position was vacant after Dinmani Pokharel resigned following the failure of Pushpa Kamal Dahal to pass the floor test.

Senior advocate Badal is also the chief of the ruling CPN-UML’s legal department.