21 ministers also sworn in

A total of 21 ministers including two deputy prime ministers (DPM) were also sworn in along with Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Monday.

Nepali Congress (NC), CPN-UML, Janata Samajwadi Party and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) sent ministers to the Oli Cabinet.

President Ram Chandra Paudel first administered oath of office and secrecy to Oli amidst a program held at the Shital Niwas on Monday.

Deputy PMs Prakash Man Singh and Bishnu Paudel were also sworn in at the program followed by swearing in of other ministers.

NC has got 10 ministries, UML eight, JSP two and LSP one as per the power sharing agreement in the ruling coalition.

NC has sent its ministers under leadership of former general secretary Prakash Man Singh who has become DPM and urban development minister.

Ramesh Lekhak (Home), Arzu Rana Deuba (Foreign), Teju Lal Chaudhary (Youth and Sports), Ajay Chaurasiya (Law), Deepak Khadka (Energy), Ain Bahadur Shahi (Forest), Pradeep Paudel (Health), Ram Nath Adhikari (Agriculture) and Badri Pandey (Tourism) are the other ministers from the grand old party.

Bishnu Paudel (DPM and Finance), Prithvi Subba Gurung (Communication and Information Technology), Balaram Adhikari (Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation), Damodar Bhandari (Industry, Commerce and Supplies), Bidhya Bhattarai (Education), Manbir Rai (Defense), Raj Kumar Gupta (Federal Affairs), and Devendra Dahal (Physical Infrastructure and Transport) have become ministers from UML.

Similarly, Pradeep Yadav (Water Supply), and Naval Kishore Sah (Women, Children and Senior Citizens) became ministers from JSP, and Sharat Singh Bhandari (Labor) from LSP.