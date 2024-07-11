NC, UML discuss about inducting other parties in new coalition

CPN-UML and Nepali Congress (NC) have started discussion about bringing in other parties in the government.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had signed a seven-point agreement for formation of a national consensus government on July 1.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will take floor test on Friday.

Dahal is seeking floor test after the largest party in the ruling coalition, CPN-UML, withdrew its support from the government.

Janata Samajwadi Party led by Ashok Rai has also withdrawn its support from the government.

The Constitution requires the PM to take floor test within 30 days if any party in the ruling coalition splits or withdraws support from the government.

Dahal’s CPN (Maoist Center) has already issued whip instructing its lawmakers to vote in support of the government. CPN (Unified Socialist) led by Madhav Kumar Nepal has also said it will vote for the Dahal government while Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has called parliamentary party meeting on Friday to take decision on the issue.

RPP, that had welcomed the reported agreement between NC and UML to amend the Constitution, has also called parliamentary party meeting on Friday to take decision.

UML and NC are preparing to induct other parties in the government and Oli and Deuba are holding discussion on the issue.

NC and UML leaders including Deuba and Oli held discussion on the issue at the Deuba residence in Budhanilkantha Wednesday evening.

“NC and UML held discussion about inducting Janata Samajwadi Party, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party among others,” Chief of NC publicity department Min Bahadur Bishwokarma told Setopati.

Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party out of them had supported the Dahal government. But Janamat leads the Madhesh government with support of NC and UML. Nagarik Unmukti Party is also saying it will support NC-UML coalition.

NC and UML leaders are saying that they will induct other parties and take even Maoist Center into confidence as they feel that some parts of the Constitution need to be amended.

Deuba and Oli had signed a seven-point agreement on July 1 but the points have yet to be made public. Both the parties have got the deal endorsed internally but they have yet to publicly reveal the seven-point deal.

But NC and UML leaders, seeking anonymity, have confirmed with Setopati that Oli will lead the government for the first two years while Deuba will lead the next government, that will also hold the next general election, for one and a half years.

There are reports that the points also include pledge to reform electoral system and system of governance among other things.

The two biggest parties in the House have agreed to form the government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution.

The agreement means that the ruling coalition will change yet again in just four months.

The coalition between Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) had broken giving way to a new ruling coalition of the Maoists UML on March 3.

The previous ruling coalition was formed around a year before that ahead of the election for president after Dahal broke the then coalition with UML. NC, Maoist Center, JSP and Unified Socialist had then decided to revive the pre-election alliance.

Dahal had quit the pre-election alliance with NC and Unified Socialist on December 25, 2022 and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.