Oli to become PM for 2 years, Deuba one and a half

CPN-UML and Nepali Congress (NC) have agreed that UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli will become prime minister (PM) for the first two years and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba for the last one and half years to hold the next general election.

The two leaders signed a seven-point agreement Monday night but the points have yet to be made public. Both the parties have got the deal endorsed internally but they have yet to publicly reveal the seven-point deal.

But NC and UML leaders, seeking anonymity, have confirmed with Setopati that Oli will lead the government for the first two years while Deuba will lead the next government, that will also hold the next general election, for one and a half years.

There are reports that the points also include pledge to reform electoral system and system of governance among other things.

The two biggest parties in the House have agreed to form the government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution.

The agreement means that the ruling coalition will change yet again in just four months.

The coalition between Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) had broken giving way to a new ruling coalition of the Maoists UML on March 3.

The previous ruling coalition was formed around a year before that ahead of the election for president after Dahal broke the then coalition with UML. NC, Maoist Center, JSP and Unified Socialist had then decided to revive the pre-election alliance.

Dahal had quit the pre-election alliance with NC and Unified Socialist on December 25, 2022 and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.