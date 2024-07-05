Parliamentary probe committee questions home secretary, IGP

The parliamentary special committee formed to investigate misuse of funds at various cooperatives

The parliamentary special committee formed to investigate misuse of funds at various cooperatives has questioned Home Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal and Inspector General of Nepal Police (IGP) Basanta Bahadur Kunwar on Friday.

The committee has questioned them focusing on complaints received about cooperative fraud.

The committee chaired by CPN-UML Lawmaker Surya Bahadur Thapa summoned the duo on Thursday. It has also summoned promoters of all 29 cooperatives that are facing problems.

The committee was formed after the main opposition Nepali Congress demanded a parliamentary committee to investigate cooperative fraud saying Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane was also linked to it.

The committee has already sought documents including the latest general meeting reports, audit reports, board details, account supervision committee reports among others from nine cooperatives.

The nine cooperatives include Ideal Yamuna Multipurpose Cooperative, Image Savings and Credit Cooperative, Sahara Savings and Credit Cooperative, Samanata Savings and Credit Cooperative, Sano Paila Savings and Credit Cooperative, Supreme Savings and Credit Cooperative, Surya Darshan Savings and Credit Cooperative, Sumeru Savings and Credit Cooperative, and Swarna Laxmi Savings and Credit Cooperative.

Funds from the Pokhara-based Surya Darshan and some other cooperatives were allegedly transferred to Gorkha Media Network, which operated Galaxy Television. Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane was the managing director of Galaxy TV.

The committee has also already received the reports of eight different commissions and committees formed earlier to look into cooperatives-related issues, and the reports have been provided to the committee members.