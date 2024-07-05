Nepal unanimously reelected Unified Socialist chairman

Madhav Kumar Nepal has been unanimously reelected chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist).

The party’s secretariat meeting had agreed to repeat Nepal as party chairman, Jhala Nath Khanal as respected leader and Ghanashyam Bhusal as general secretary.

Khanal presented the agreement to the general convention floor which endorsed the secretariat decision to unanimously elect the trio.

The party formed after splitting from CPN-UML has been holding its 10th General Convention since Sunday.

It will try to forge consensus for additional office-bearers and central members by Friday having forged one for the three top posts on Thursday. Khanal told the floor that the remaining office-bearers and central members will be picked by Friday through consensus.