Mukul Dhakal not allowed to present report in RSP's central committee meeting

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) General Secretary Mukul Dhakal has claimed that he has not been allowed to present the report he prepared after interacting with party leaders and cadres in 39 districts in the ongoing central committee meeting.

The party’s secretariat meeting held on Tuesday had decided to allow Dhakal to present his six-page report in the central committee meeting. But RSP President Rabi Lamichhane, Dhakal claims, has stopped him from presenting the report in the central committee meeting that started Wednesday morning violating the decision of secretariat meeting.

The report has made some scathing remarks including the need to make the party RSP and not the party of Rabi Lamichhane.

Dhakal has also sealed his mouth with black tape in protest claiming that Lamichhane did not heed his demand for live telecast of the central committee meeting.

The party had sent Dhakal to the districts after its candidate Milan Limbu failed to even save his guarantee in the recent by-election in Ilam-2.

He prepared the six-page report upon completion of his field visit.

The report has proposed that the party should move forward with independent elected people’s representatives like Balen Shah, Gopal Hamal.