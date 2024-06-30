We're making efforts to unify Maoist Center and Unified Socialist: Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has stated that efforts continue to unify his party with CPN (Unified Socialist).

Dahal has said so while addressing the inaugural session of general convention of the party formed after splitting from CPN-UML on Sunday.

Pointing that the two parties were together both before and after the last general election, Dahal has added that the parties are trying their best to unify.

He has also stressed that the general convention of Unified Socialist that started Sunday should take solid decision on the issue.

There have long been talks of unification of the two parties along with other left parties to unite the Nepali communist movement but to no avail.