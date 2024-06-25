Govt reaches agreement with agitating Parliament employees

The government has reached a seven-point agreement with the agitating employees of Federal Parliament.

Minister for Law Padam Giri told Setopati that the government has reached an agreement with the agitating Parliament employees.

A three-member facilitation committee headed by Law Minister Giri reached an agreement with the Parliament employees following talks on Monday.

The government has agreed to increase the perks and benefits of Parliament employees for overtime work. According to the agreement, Parliament employees’ allowances for meals, accommodation and education will be increased.

Parliament employees had been holding protests with 11 different demands since June 3. Parliament proceedings were also affected due to the protests.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal had held discussions on the employees’ protests and demands with the office-bearers of both the Houses and the chief whips of various political parties.

Lawmakers had also urged the government to fulfill the employees’ demands saying their demands were legitimate.

On Sunday, Speaker Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Dahal had discussed the matter with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Finance Minister Barsha Man Pun. A three-member committee headed by Law Minister Giri was then formed to address the employees’ demands.