JSP Nepal withdraws support to Lumbini government

The Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal has withdrawn its support to the Lumbini province government.

The party withdrew its support to the province government as per the decision taken by the Lumbini province committee on June 19, JSP Nepal’s Chief Whip Ambika Kafle said in a statement issued on Sunday.

JSP Nepal has already directed the Lumbini parliamentary party to withdraw support to the province government, the statement said.

Kafle said that the party will sit in the opposition from Sunday itself.

JSP Nepal has three lawmakers in the Lumbini Provincial Assembly. Among them, Adesh Kumar Agrawal and Bhandari Lal Ahir have pledged allegiance to the Ashok Rai-led Janata Samajwadi Party, which was formed after splitting from JSP Nepal in May.

Ahir is minister for agriculture and land management in the Lumbini government.

A case against the party’s split is sub judice in the Supreme Court.

Even though JSP Nepal has withdrawn its support, the Lumbini government headed by CPN (Maoist Center) parliamentary party leader Jokh Bahadur Mahara won’t fall into minority.

Mahara still has the support of 29 lawmakers from CPN-UML, 11 lawmakers from Maoist Center, 4 lawmakers from Nagarik Unmukti Party, 2 lawmakers from JSP and one lawmaker from CPN (Unified Socialist).