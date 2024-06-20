Govt has already returned Rs 772 million of cooperative victims: PM Dahal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the government has already returned Rs 772.45 million to victims of cooperatives.

PM Dahal said so while responding to a question from Nepali Congress lawmaker Jeevan Pariyar during the House of Representatives meeting on Thursday.

He said that 59,587 applications for claims had been received from depositors of cooperatives and that the funds of three crisis-ridden cooperatives had been returned.

The government has declared 20 cooperatives crisis-ridden and begun the process of returning deposits through the Crisis-ridden Cooperatives Management Committee, the prime minister said.